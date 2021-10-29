ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 54.6% from the September 30th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ASAZY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. HSBC cut ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASAZY opened at $14.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.38. ASSA ABLOY AB has a fifty-two week low of $10.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.66. The company has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.82.

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia Pacific; Global Technologies and Entrance Systems. The EMEA, Americas and Asia Pacific divisions manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, security doors and hardware in their respective geographical markets.

