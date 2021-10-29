Assetmark Inc. Sells 150,770 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,770 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV opened at $460.12 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $323.72 and a 52 week high of $460.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $445.02 and a 200-day moving average of $432.13.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

