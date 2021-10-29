Associated Capital Group, Inc. Sells 869 Shares of Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Stock

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $23,106.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Associated Capital Group, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 25th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 500 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $13,750.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,400 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $36,624.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 3,900 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $106,002.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,037 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $27,978.26.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 2,042 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $56,236.68.

Shares of NYSE AC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.35. 1,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,421. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.90. The company has a market cap of $803.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.28. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.21 and a 52 week high of $43.49.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.49 million for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a net margin of 560.55% and a return on equity of 11.69%.

Several research firms recently commented on AC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Associated Capital Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Associated Capital Group to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Associated Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 591.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 24,501 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Associated Capital Group by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 11,452 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group in the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group during the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides alternative investment management, institutional research and underwriting services. The company was founded by Mario Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

