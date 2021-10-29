Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET) Short Interest Update

Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, an increase of 149.5% from the September 30th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ SWET opened at $9.78 on Friday. Athlon Acquisition has a 12 month low of $8.84 and a 12 month high of $9.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition in the second quarter worth $11,592,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition by 31.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,076,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,402,000 after acquiring an additional 260,508 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition by 111.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,000,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,667,000 after acquiring an additional 527,928 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Athlon Acquisition by 25.7% during the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 970,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,372,000 after buying an additional 198,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $8,071,000. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

