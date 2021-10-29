Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,893,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236,474 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 2.46% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $68,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AUB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,055,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,769,000 after buying an additional 209,031 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $5,505,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 9.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,565,000 after buying an additional 114,495 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 236.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after buying an additional 70,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 4.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,411,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,108,000 after buying an additional 64,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ AUB opened at $35.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $42.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.37.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 35.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.