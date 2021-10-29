Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Short Interest Update

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a drop of 63.4% from the September 30th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATLKY. Berenberg Bank raised Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.00.

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

Shares of ATLKY traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,937. Atlas Copco has a 12-month low of $43.83 and a 12-month high of $70.65. The stock has a market cap of $78.64 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.42 and its 200 day moving average is $64.55.

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.