Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Short Interest Update

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a drop of 63.4% from the September 30th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATLKY. Berenberg Bank raised Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.00.

Shares of ATLKY traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,937. Atlas Copco has a 12-month low of $43.83 and a 12-month high of $70.65. The stock has a market cap of $78.64 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.42 and its 200 day moving average is $64.55.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

