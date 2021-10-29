Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Raised to $500.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $325.00 to $500.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $320.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Atlassian from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.29.

Shares of Atlassian stock traded up $35.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $452.37. 51,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,152. The company has a market cap of $62.11 billion, a PE ratio of -162.50, a PEG ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $377.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.68. Atlassian has a twelve month low of $176.42 and a twelve month high of $433.58.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $516.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Atlassian will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 48.5% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

