Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Raised to $500.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target increased by analysts at Truist Securities from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TEAM. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $345.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.65.

Shares of Atlassian stock traded up $40.75 on Friday, hitting $458.08. The company had a trading volume of 103,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,152. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.19, a P/E/G ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 0.80. Atlassian has a twelve month low of $176.42 and a twelve month high of $433.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $377.85 and a 200-day moving average of $294.68.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlassian will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 17.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,713,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,036,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,744 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 139.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,202,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,921,000 after purchasing an additional 700,132 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 10.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,894,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,889,000 after purchasing an additional 630,157 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 191.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 903,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,831,000 after purchasing an additional 593,304 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 981.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 502,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,896,000 after purchasing an additional 455,972 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

