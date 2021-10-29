Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Issues Earnings Results

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ATOM traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.53. 8,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,084. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.37 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.26. Atomera has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $47.13.

Atomera Company Profile

Atomera, Inc engages in the development, commercializing, and licensing of proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology, which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. The company was founded by Robert Mears in April 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

