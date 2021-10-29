Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Issues Earnings Results

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ ATOM traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.53. 8,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,084. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.37 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.26. Atomera has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $47.13.
Atomera Company Profile
