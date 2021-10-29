Aurora Acquisition (NASDAQ:AURCU) Shares Up 1.5%

Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURCU) shot up 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.53 and last traded at $10.53. 306 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 134,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.37.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AURCU. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $259,000.

Aurora Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media companies in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

