Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 609.17 ($7.96).

A number of research firms have weighed in on AUTO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 604 ($7.89) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of AUTO opened at GBX 606.20 ($7.92) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.26. The company has a market capitalization of £5.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 617.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 607.10. Auto Trader Group has a 1 year low of GBX 532.61 ($6.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 665.40 ($8.69).

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

