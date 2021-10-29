Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 609.17 ($7.96).

A number of research firms have weighed in on AUTO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 604 ($7.89) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of AUTO opened at GBX 606.20 ($7.92) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.26. The company has a market capitalization of £5.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 617.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 607.10. Auto Trader Group has a 1 year low of GBX 532.61 ($6.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 665.40 ($8.69).

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

