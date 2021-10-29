Avalanche Price Hits $63.99 (AVAX)

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. During the last week, Avalanche has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $63.99 or 0.00103176 BTC on popular exchanges. Avalanche has a total market cap of $14.10 billion and $367.36 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000665 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00017951 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.92 or 0.00428757 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00045835 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00009202 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 391,128,419 coins and its circulating supply is 220,286,577 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about . The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Buying and Selling Avalanche

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

