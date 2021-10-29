Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Announces Earnings Results

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.55% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

AVTR traded up $2.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.38. The stock had a trading volume of 7,638,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,079,066. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.45. The firm has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.68. Avantor has a one year low of $22.49 and a one year high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Get Avantor alerts:

In other Avantor news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $3,881,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,279,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,651,457.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 17,383 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $696,710.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 458,683 shares of company stock valued at $18,503,592 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avantor stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 601,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of Avantor worth $21,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVTR. Barclays raised their price target on Avantor from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James began coverage on Avantor in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded Avantor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Avantor from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Avantor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.28.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.