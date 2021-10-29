Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Announces Earnings Results

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.55% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.
AVTR traded up $2.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.38. The stock had a trading volume of 7,638,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,079,066. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.45. The firm has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.68. Avantor has a one year low of $22.49 and a one year high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15.
In other Avantor news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $3,881,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,279,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,651,457.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 17,383 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $696,710.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 458,683 shares of company stock valued at $18,503,592 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research firms have weighed in on AVTR. Barclays raised their price target on Avantor from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James began coverage on Avantor in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded Avantor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Avantor from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Avantor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.28.
Avantor Company Profile
Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.
