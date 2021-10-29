Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Short Interest Up 108.3% in October

Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 108.3% from the September 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Avast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Avast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS AVASF remained flat at $$7.50 during midday trading on Friday. Avast has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.34.

Avast Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of security software. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Small and Medium Business (SMB) segments. The Consumer Products segment offers desktop security, server protection, mobile device protection, and consist of free and premium paid products for the individual consumer market.

