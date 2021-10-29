AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Get AVEVA Group alerts:

Shares of AVEVF stock opened at $48.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.60 and its 200-day moving average is $51.53. AVEVA Group has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $56.05.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for AVEVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.