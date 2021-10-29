Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,116 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,541 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.51% of Aviat Networks worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 359.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 561 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 378.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. 57.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVNW opened at $29.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.01 million, a PE ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.80. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $43.76.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $71.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.35 million. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 20.20%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVNW has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Aviat Networks from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Aviat Networks Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

