Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

NASDAQ AVT traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.92. The stock had a trading volume of 6,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,324. Avnet has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $45.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Avnet’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

In related news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $125,065.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avnet stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 484,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,297 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Avnet worth $19,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVT. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist lifted their price objective on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

