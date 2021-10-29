AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Sets New 12-Month High at $29.10

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.10 and last traded at $29.10, with a volume of 115808 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.54.

AXAHY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut AXA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $70.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.46.

AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International and Transversal & Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings.

