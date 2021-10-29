Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $173.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.06 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 29.81%. Axos Financial’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS.

AX traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,512. Axos Financial has a 52 week low of $27.03 and a 52 week high of $55.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.21 and its 200-day moving average is $47.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.74.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Axos Financial stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 314,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,264 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.53% of Axos Financial worth $14,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. B. Riley lowered Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Axos Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

