Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $313.14

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 313.14 ($4.09) and traded as high as GBX 333.50 ($4.36). Babcock International Group shares last traded at GBX 325.80 ($4.26), with a volume of 525,270 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Babcock International Group to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 315 ($4.12) to GBX 424 ($5.54) in a research report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Babcock International Group from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 455 ($5.94) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.90) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 378.50 ($4.95).

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 957.11. The firm has a market cap of £1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 353.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 313.14.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

