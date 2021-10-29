BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Short Interest Update

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,400 shares, a decline of 63.9% from the September 30th total of 275,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAESF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.63. 1,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,876. BAE Systems has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $8.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.55.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.