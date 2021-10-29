Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $245.08

Shares of Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (LON:BGS) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 245.08 ($3.20) and traded as low as GBX 230 ($3.00). Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon shares last traded at GBX 235.50 ($3.08), with a volume of 230,102 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £746.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 245.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 238.30.

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Company Profile (LON:BGS)

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

