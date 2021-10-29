Banco BPM (BNCZF) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Banco BPM (OTCMKTS: BNCZF) in the last few weeks:

10/25/2021 – Banco BPM had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/25/2021 – Banco BPM had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/20/2021 – Banco BPM had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

10/14/2021 – Banco BPM is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

BNCZF stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. Banco BPM S.p.A. has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $3.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.26.

Banco BPM S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. The company operates through Retail, Corporate, Institutional, Private, Investment Banking, Strategic Partnerships, Leases, and Corporate Centre segments.

