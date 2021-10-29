Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,370,905 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,085 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of Banco Santander (Brasil) worth $19,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSBR. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 8.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 5.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 2.3% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 5.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 10.7% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Santander (Brasil) alerts:

Shares of BSBR opened at $6.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93. Banco Santander has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.56.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander (Brasil) had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 14.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.4397 per share. This represents a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This is an increase from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous dividend of $0.06. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.