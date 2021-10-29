Bank of America Lowers Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) to Neutral

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ZEN. Barclays began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Zendesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.08.

NYSE:ZEN opened at $119.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.98 and a beta of 1.19. Zendesk has a twelve month low of $103.28 and a twelve month high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $346.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.33 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Zendesk will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 7,066 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total value of $906,709.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $5,283,866.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 840,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,219,247.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,721 shares of company stock valued at $14,698,797 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZEN. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,846,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Zendesk by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,089,408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,205,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,247 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zendesk by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,130,000 after purchasing an additional 844,397 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Zendesk by 169.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,617,000 after purchasing an additional 643,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zendesk in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

