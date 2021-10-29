Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.13

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.13 and traded as low as $8.73. Bank of China shares last traded at $8.86, with a volume of 41,032 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.48.

Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of China had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $21.57 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of China Limited will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and related financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign exchange, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

