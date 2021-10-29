Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.13

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2021

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.13 and traded as low as $8.73. Bank of China shares last traded at $8.86, with a volume of 41,032 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.48.

Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of China had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $21.57 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of China Limited will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of China Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BACHY)

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and related financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign exchange, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

