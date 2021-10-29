Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 6,982 Shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.29% of Dynex Capital worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Dynex Capital by 234.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,726,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,782,000 after buying an additional 3,313,061 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 12,741 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 8,439 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 119,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 408,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 75,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

DX stock opened at $17.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.60 and its 200-day moving average is $18.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $604.67 million, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.24. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.28 and a twelve month high of $20.51.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 242.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is presently 80.41%.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

