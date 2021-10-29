Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) by 486.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 966,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 801,471 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.32% of Genius Brands International worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Genius Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Genius Brands International by 671.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13,435 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Genius Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Genius Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Genius Brands International by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GNUS opened at $1.47 on Friday. Genius Brands International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $3.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.62.

Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter. Genius Brands International had a negative return on equity of 72.67% and a negative net margin of 1,927.46%.

Genius Brands International, Inc is a content and brand management company, which engages in developing, producing, marketing, and licensing branded children’s entertainment properties and consumer products for media distribution and retail channels. The firm acts as a licensing agent for certain brands, such as Llama Llama, Psycho Bunny, From Frank, and Celessence Technologies.

