Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 158.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 115,609 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.10% of Eldorado Gold worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 22,336 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,192,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,865,000 after acquiring an additional 407,281 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,514,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,238 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 420,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 49,591 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 385,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 118,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

EGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Eldorado Gold stock opened at $9.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.41. Eldorado Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 4.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Profile

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

