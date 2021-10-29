Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 25,959 Shares of HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) by 42.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,959 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.42% of HyreCar worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYRE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HyreCar by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 338,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 25,626 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in HyreCar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HyreCar by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 54,660 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of HyreCar by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 137,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 10,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in HyreCar by 81.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 127,477 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jayaprakash Vijayan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $332,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on HyreCar from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised HyreCar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded HyreCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HyreCar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

HYRE stock opened at $6.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.03. HyreCar Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $24.21. The company has a market capitalization of $148.38 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.87.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $9.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 million. HyreCar had a negative net margin of 78.44% and a negative return on equity of 265.65%. Equities research analysts expect that HyreCar Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

HyreCar Profile

HyreCar, Inc engages in the operation of a peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace. Its services allow car owners to rent their idle cars to ridesharing service drivers. The company was founded by Anshu Bansal and Abhishek Arora in September 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

