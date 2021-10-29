Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 299,097 Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) by 328.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 299,097 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.54% of Ashford Hospitality Trust worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 1,029.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,121,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,832,000 after buying an additional 11,959,551 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 651.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 134,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 116,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $163,000.

In other news, CEO J Robison Hays III acquired 7,500 shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.54 per share, with a total value of $101,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AHT opened at $14.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $477.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average of $25.56. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $77.90.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.17). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($45.70) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on AHT shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $50.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

