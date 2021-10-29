Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,622 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.33% of Intersect ENT worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XENT. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Intersect ENT during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 448.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,828 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XENT opened at $26.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $901.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.63. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.68 and a 52-week high of $28.17.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.77 million. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 66.55% and a negative return on equity of 102.23%. Intersect ENT’s revenue was up 178.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intersect ENT, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XENT shares. Guggenheim cut shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $28.25 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Intersect ENT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.47.

Intersect ENT Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

