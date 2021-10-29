Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,203 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in NICE were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in NICE during the 1st quarter worth $127,609,000. RGM Capital LLC increased its holdings in NICE by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 786,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,344,000 after acquiring an additional 198,722 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in NICE by 286.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,616,000 after acquiring an additional 90,541 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,019,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,561,000 after purchasing an additional 86,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of NICE by 19.0% in the second quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 484,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,817,000 after acquiring an additional 77,302 shares during the last quarter. 63.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NICE opened at $280.30 on Friday. NICE Ltd. has a 12-month low of $211.25 and a 12-month high of $304.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 92.20, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.79.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.40. NICE had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $458.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.97 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NICE shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NICE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.73.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

