Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.22% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGZ. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 69.2% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 89,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,653,000 after purchasing an additional 36,802 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 655.4% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 32,948 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2,552.7% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 15,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 14,729 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 197,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,348,000 after acquiring an additional 13,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,911,000 after acquiring an additional 13,892 shares during the last quarter. 12.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGZ opened at $117.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.56. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.56 and a fifty-two week high of $121.00.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

