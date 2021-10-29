Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.73 Million Position in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,073 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.20% of Akero Therapeutics worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $296,000. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Akero Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In other news, CFO William Richard White sold 4,441 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $97,835.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,027.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $364,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 44,441 shares of company stock worth $920,135. Insiders own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AKRO opened at $22.08 on Friday. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $34.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.75 million, a PE ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 0.56.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.11). As a group, research analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

