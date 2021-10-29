Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,824 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,939 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.34% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 7.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $27,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Graves sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $201,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,326.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $283,680. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACBI opened at $27.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.01 and a 200 day moving average of $25.58. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $28.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

ACBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.16 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.72 target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.28.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

