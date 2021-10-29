Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.77 Million Position in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,214 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Kingsoft Cloud were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 180,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,089,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 4.0% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 756,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,731,000 after purchasing an additional 28,752 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 11.0% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 43.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 52.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,067,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423,734 shares during the last quarter. 29.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kingsoft Cloud from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Nomura lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kingsoft Cloud currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

KC stock opened at $24.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.71 and a beta of 1.91. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $23.81 and a 52 week high of $74.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.15.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $336.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.16 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.07%. On average, analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

