Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 276.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1,366.7% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 93.2% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

VAW opened at $186.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.96. Vanguard Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.62 and a fifty-two week high of $196.00.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.