Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.81 Million Position in POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in POSCO were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of POSCO by 9.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,112,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,421,000 after purchasing an additional 91,848 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of POSCO by 698,600.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of POSCO by 6.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of POSCO by 4.2% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of POSCO by 4.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 3.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on PKX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

PKX opened at $64.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.26. POSCO has a 52 week low of $45.99 and a 52 week high of $92.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 8.19%. Equities analysts forecast that POSCO will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

