Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.81 Million Stake in Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 152,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,440 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.30% of Luther Burbank worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,516,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,943,000 after buying an additional 127,646 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 4.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 559,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after buying an additional 23,707 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 17.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after buying an additional 50,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 182.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 138,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 89,085 shares during the period. 14.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Luther Burbank alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on LBC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Luther Burbank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other Luther Burbank news, EVP Tammy Mahoney sold 8,000 shares of Luther Burbank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $100,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Luther Burbank stock opened at $14.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $752.05 million, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.36. Luther Burbank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $14.64.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 11.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Luther Burbank Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. It accepts deposits from general public and invests those funds in real estate loans, including permanent mortgage and construction loan.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Luther Burbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luther Burbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.