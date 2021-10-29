Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.83 Million Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.37% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 22,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 29,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 31,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 104,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 195,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,221,000 after buying an additional 7,907 shares during the last quarter.

IBDS opened at $26.72 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $26.52 and a twelve month high of $28.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.03.

