Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) by 58.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,802 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.27% of GAN worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in GAN during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in GAN during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in GAN by 43.9% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in GAN during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in GAN by 221.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. 48.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GAN alerts:

Shares of GAN opened at $14.60 on Friday. GAN Limited has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $31.81. The company has a market cap of $613.46 million, a P/E ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.60.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.53 million. GAN had a negative return on equity of 10.87% and a negative net margin of 24.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 316.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that GAN Limited will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GAN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GAN in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other news, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit purchased 18,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $250,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,385. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Knock sold 99,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $1,798,812.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,335 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,489 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

GAN Company Profile

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN).

Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.