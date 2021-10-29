Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 7,096 Shares of Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.19% of Boston Omaha worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Omaha in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 285.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. 60.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BOMN opened at $34.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 14.65 and a quick ratio of 14.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.27 and a 200-day moving average of $31.67. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.38. Boston Omaha Co. has a one year low of $15.66 and a one year high of $49.92.

Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.31. Boston Omaha had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 228.69%. The company had revenue of $14.18 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Omaha from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

About Boston Omaha

Boston Omaha Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of billboards, surety insurance, and insurance brokerage activities. It operates through the Insurance and Billboards segments. The Insurance segment refers to commissions from the firm’s surety brokerage businesses. The Billboards segment includes billboard acquisition and rentals.

