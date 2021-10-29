Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases New Holdings in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin in the second quarter worth about $4,251,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth approximately $375,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth approximately $302,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth approximately $3,007,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. 35.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.71.

In other news, major shareholder John Krystynak sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total value of $17,254,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $1,175,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 613,535 shares of company stock worth $52,916,305.

APP stock opened at $97.90 on Friday. AppLovin Co. has a one year low of $49.41 and a one year high of $100.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $668.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.78 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

