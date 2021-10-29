Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases Shares of 155,968 Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 155,968 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.22% of Cantaloupe as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTLP. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,295,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,739,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,609,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,848,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,457,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTLP. Zacks Investment Research cut Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barrington Research began coverage on Cantaloupe in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

CTLP stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.51. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25. The firm has a market cap of $861.16 million, a PE ratio of -86.71 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $49.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.