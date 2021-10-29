Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases Shares of 41,493 DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 41,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at $138,997,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth $27,640,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth $14,102,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth about $9,137,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth about $7,909,000. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

DV opened at $39.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.91 and a quick ratio of 11.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.24. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.16 and a fifty-two week high of $48.42.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.73.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.