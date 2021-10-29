Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.44% of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peloton Wealth Strategists purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter worth about $536,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 22,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 118.1% in the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 44,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 24,304 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,229,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 92,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 6,445 shares during the last quarter.

IBDU opened at $26.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.69. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $28.80.

