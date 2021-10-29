Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,055 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.27% of The Container Store Group worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in The Container Store Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,525,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,887,000 after acquiring an additional 37,778 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in The Container Store Group by 6,964.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in The Container Store Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in The Container Store Group by 17.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in The Container Store Group by 55.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 83,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TCS opened at $10.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $550.74 million, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.31. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $19.31.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $245.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.90 million. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 28.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Container Store Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

The Container Store Group Company Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business.

