Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.24% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter worth $87,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 47.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 9,954 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 21.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 531,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,152,000 after buying an additional 92,501 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 68,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 209,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after buying an additional 21,470 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $26.26 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $26.17 and a 52-week high of $27.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.57.

