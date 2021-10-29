Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,681 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Accel Entertainment worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenvale Capital LLP increased its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,179,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,607,000 after acquiring an additional 679,051 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 7.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,079,000 after buying an additional 58,540 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 179,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 67.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 25.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

In other Accel Entertainment news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 69,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $847,959.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 7,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $93,202.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 186,749 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,202. Insiders own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACEL stock opened at $11.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.99.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $201.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.47 million. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 32.90%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.92.

Accel Entertainment Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.